The 10 Hastings town centre streets with the most anti-social behaviour in July

The 10 Hastings town centre streets with the most reports of anti-social behaviour in a single month have been revealed by police.

The data is based on the latest available information from police.uk which tracks reports of anti-social behaviour in July 2019, the latest crime figures available. Some 82 reports of anti-social behaviour were recorded. All pictures are by Google Maps and are for illustrative purposes only.

On or near Cambridge Road, 12 reports of anti-social behaviour

On or near Castle Hill Passage, 8 reports of anti-social behaviour

On or near Cornwallis Terrace, 5 reports of anti-social behaviour

On or near Pelham Street, 5 reports of anti-social behaviour

