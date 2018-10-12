Teenagers released after St Leonards and Hastings police pursuit

Two teenagers arrested after a police pursuit through St Leonards and Hastings have been released under investigation, according to Sussex Police.

At 10.45am on August 15, officers spotted a green Peugeot 106 at Glyne gap with occupants inside suspected of a bilking offence – making off without payment.

Picture supplied by Daniel Burton

The vehicle was then pursued through St Leonards and Hastings.

The pursuit was eventually brought to a halt by a stop stick in Silverhill at about 11.25am, police said.

In a statement, Sussex Police said: “A 19-year-old man from St Leonards, arrested on suspicion of making off without payment, dangerous driving, driving without insurance, driving without a valid test certificate, driving without a licence, failing to stop for police and driving while unfit through drugs, has been released under investigation pending further enquiries.

“An 18-year-old woman from Hastings, arrested on suspicion of being carried in a vehicle taken without the owner’s consent, has been released without charge.

“A 17-year-old boy from Eastbourne, arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of cannabis and fraud by false representation, has been released under investigation pending further enquiries.”

Sussex Police originally said three men and one woman were arrested but confirmed it was in fact was two men and one woman.

