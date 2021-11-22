Teenagers charged over stabbing in George Street, Hastings Old Town

Police were called to George Street at around 6.10pm on Monday May 3 after a report a man in his 30s had been assaulted.

An investigation was launched and on Saturday (November 20), detectives charged two teenagers with wounding with intent and affray. A 16-year-old boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, has been remanded by the courts into local authority care ahead of a court appearance tomorrow (November 23). A 17-year-old boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, is also due to appear before the court tomorrow.

Inspector Aidan Cornwall, of the Hastings Neighbourhood Policing Team, said: “This was an appalling attack in which a vulnerable man was targeted by a group of young people in one of the busy streets of our Old Town. Through luck rather than anything else, his injuries were not more serious and a number of brave passers-by came to his aid to stop the attack.

Police launched an investigation into the incident

“Five teenagers were arrested shortly after the assault and as a result of a detailed investigation by our detectives, we have now charged two of those. Knife crime is a blight on our community and we all have a role to play in preventing it. I would urge anyone who has information about those carrying weapons to contact us online or by calling 101, or to report to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111. Always dial 999 in an emergency.”