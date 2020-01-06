Teenager stabbed near Hastings station

A 15-year-old boy was taken to hospital after being stabbed in an alleyway outside Hastings railway station.

Police said they were called to the scene at 4.45pm on Wednesday (January 1).

Police

The victim was taken to hospital for treatment and was discharged on the following day, police said.

Nobody else is reported to have been injured.

A police spokesman said a 14-year-old boy was arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm and after being interviewed was released on police bail until January 29 while enquiries continue.

