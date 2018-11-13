Teenager missing from Thorpe Park trip may be in East Sussex

Police are appealing for help in finding a 14-year-old girl who has been missing for more than two weeks.

Darcie Goobie, from Dartford in Kent, went missing shortly after 4pm on Friday, October 26 after leaving Thorpe Park following an organised visit.

Darcie Goobie disappeared on October 26 2018

She left abruptly without speaking to the rest of her party and is pictured on CCTV leaving the park around 4.10pm.

She was later seen at Staines Rail Station purchasing a ticket, but has not been seen since.

Surrey Police has confirmed Darcie does have links in East Sussex and are urging members of the public to alert them if they spot her.

At the time Darcie went missing, she was with 16-year-old Hafsa Mourdoude, 16, who was found safe and well in London on Saturday (November 10).

Darcie is described as olive-skinned, 5’3” tall, medium build with black hair which is sometimes tied back.

When she was last seen she was wearing a short burgundy jacket with black fur-trimmed hood, black leggings and pink trainers. She was carrying a black bag.

She is not believed to have a phone or money with her but is believed to have caught a train to London the day she went missing.

She has links to the Kings Cross, Maida Vale and Hackney areas, as well as links to East Sussex.

Detective Chief Inspector Amy Buffoni, who is overseeing the investigation, said: “We are delighted that Hafsa has been found safe and well but we are still really concerned about Darcie and we are really keen to make contact with her.

“Although we do not believe she is still in Surrey, we would like to speak to anyone who may have seen her leaving Thorpe Park or spotted her at a local train station.

“We are obviously also really keen to speak to anyone who may have seen her since or with any information about where she might be.

“She is extremely vulnerable due to her age and we are putting in significant resources necessary to carry out the numerous enquiries to locate her.

“This includes working with our neighbouring forces, including Kent, Sussex and the Metropolitan Police, as well as British Transport Police. We are also working with Missing People.

“We are extremely keen to establish that Darcie is safe and well, so if you know where she is, please get in touch.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Surrey Police urgently on 101 (999 in an emergency) quoting reference PR/45180114514. Alternatively, you can contact Missing People on 116 000 or email 116000@missingpeople.org.uk

