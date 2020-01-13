Teenage boy assaulted on St Leonards bus

A 17-year-old student needed hospital treatment after being assaulted on a bus in St Leonards.

Arelle Walker boarded a Stagecoach service outside Ocean House, on London Road, St Leonards, at approximately 10pm on Saturday (January 11).

After struggling to find his bus pass, he said he was approached by another passenger who assaulted him.

He said he was dragged off the bus, thrown to the ground, punched in the face and left with blood running from his nose.

The Bexhill College student said, by the time he had got to his feet, the bus had driven off and the man who assaulted him had gone.

Arelle said he began walking to the police station where two police officers took him to A&E.

He said: “I can’t give a distinct reason for (the attacker’s) thoughts but I have a bus pass and it was taking me a while to find it. I must have taken longer than he would have expected and it angered him.

“After the assault, I walked to St Leonards station where a woman who was picking up her daughter offered me a lift to the police station.

“Two officers at the police station took me to the hospital and I got home at about 3.30am.

“I have a GP appointment today to see whether I’ve broken my nose.”

The suspect has been described as a white male, 5ft 10in, with a brown buzzcut and was wearing black clothing.

A spokesman for Sussex Police said: “Police are investigating a report of an assault on a bus in St Leonards-on-sea on Saturday, January 11.

“The victim, a 17-year-old boy, boarded the number 20 bus on London Road at around 10pm, travelling towards Silverhill.

“An unknown passenger approached the victim and punched him in the face before pushing him off the bus.

“Anyone who witnessed the incident is asked to report online or call 101 quoting serial 1399 of 11/01.”

Stagecoach have been approached for comment.