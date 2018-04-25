Teen assaulted and robbed of bicycle in St Leonards

Police are appealing for witnesses to an incident in which a teenager was attacked and robbed of his bicycle.

The assault happened in Brittany Road, St Leonards, at 11.30pm on Friday, April 20 while the victim was waiting for a friend.

He was approached by another man who demanded the cycle he was riding and then grabbed him in a headlock, threw him off and rode off on the bicycle – a Carrera Vendetta in grey/silver with green front forks

The victim was shaken but unhurt, police say.

The suspect is described as white, in his late twenties, 5’6”, of slim build, with short mousy hair combed to the side, tattoos on the right side of his neck and down his right forearm. He was wearing a grey jumper with the hood up, blue Nike jeans and blue/black trainers.

Anyone who witnessed the incident is asked to contact Sussex Police online or by calling 101, quoting serial 15 of 20/04.

Alternatively, you can call the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.