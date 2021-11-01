Sussex policeman suspended from duty after custody assault charge
A Sussex Police officer, charged with assaulting a girl in custody, will be investigated by the professional standards department.
Monday, 1st November 2021, 1:28 pm
Updated
Monday, 1st November 2021, 3:02 pm
Ian Cheeseman, 52, of Mulberry Lane, Goring, will appear before Portsmouth Magistrates’ Court on November 16, charged with assault.
According to court documents, the alleged assault occurred on April 6 and involved a juvenile who was in police custody at Chichester.
Cheeseman, a Sussex Police sergeant, has been suspended from duty, a spokesman for the force said.
Sussex Police has confirmed that the matter was referred to the Independent Office of Police Conduct who directed that a local investigation by the Professional Standards Department should be conducted.