Sussex police officer jobs up for grabs

Sussex Police has launched a police officer recruitment drive.

A spokesman said: “Being a police officer is one of the most personally rewarding, challenging and diverse careers available.

“Tackling crime, taking knives off the streets, engaging and educating young people and being the person everyone looks towards for help; no two days are the same.

“Officers are dedicated to keeping communities safe and feeling safe, identifying and protecting vulnerable people, preventing and responding to harm.

“It is a vital role in our mission to protect and serve the people of Sussex. Which is why we are looking for people who have the judgment to make quick decisions; are confident to be the first person in; have the compassion and empathy to help those in need; who will have their colleagues back no matter what and the resilience to serve our community every single day.”

Chief Constable Giles York added: “I am delighted Sussex Police is launching this recruitment drive for the next three years to find the next generation of police officers.

“As a result of the precept increase, I am pleased to welcome applications for our 2020 police officer cohorts.

“The public will see more policing where it is needed most, always prioritising areas where communities face the greatest challenges.”

Sussex Police and Crime Commissioner Katy Bourne said: “I am pleased that the recruitment window is open again for police officers in Sussex, continuing our biggest recruitment drive in 10 years.”

She added: “I know from speaking extensively to residents that they value their police force very highly and they want to see more visible policing in the areas where they live and work.

“Sussex residents deserve the very best police force and I am confident that we will attract high calibre candidates who will serve all our communities well.

“If you feel you have what it takes and want to play your part, we look forward to receiving your application.”

