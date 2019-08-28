Sussex Police: Latest update on Boris Johnson's promise of 20,000 new police officers

Sussex is ‘ready to go’ and excited for its share of the 20,000 extra police officers announced by new Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

The boost to UK policing follows concerns over violent crime and the ability of police to investigate crimes with reduced numbers.

Sussex police and crime commissioner Katy Bourne said the force is ‘ready to go’ when it comes to recruiting the new police officers.

She added: “Nobody knows exactly [how many officers each force will get].

“Forces have been asked to submit their current baseline of numbers to the Home Office and they are collating that information at the moment.

“We are waiting for the Home Secretary who is putting together a plan for what her expectations are for the 20,000 and what that looks like.”

Sussex Police Assistant Chief Constable Julia Chapman said: “We would welcome any additional officers which would allow us to build on the recruitment we have already undertaken in our biggest recruitment drive in 10 years.

"A further increase would make a real difference to communities across the county. Any substantial growth in police officers will help us to reduce crime and improve outcomes for victims.

" Following the announcement of the additional police officers across the country, we are excited to announce that will be opening recruitment for police officers in September and encourage anyone who has the desire to make a difference to apply.”

Matt Webb, chairman of the Sussex Police Federation, which represents officers, said: “Sussex Police Federation was delighted with the new Prime Ministers promise to recruit an extra 20,000 officers across the country. It is also great news that Sussex Police are already planning how this recruitment and training will happen locally.

“For a number of years we have been clear that the cuts to policing were too deep and it can only be good news that the Government, under new leadership, is willing to listen.

“We look forward to seeing our new members in post as soon as possible and will work with the Force to ensure that this happens for the good of our communities.”

