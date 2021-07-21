Sussex Police called after kebab delivery goes wrong

Mid Sussex Neighbourhood Policing Inspector Darren Taylor said: “Pleased to meat you? A Haywards Heath resident called the team just after 9pm last night (Tuesday, July 20) after Deliveroo delivered their kebab to the wrong address.”

“After complaining to us to sort it out, it turned out the delivery company sent a fresh doner kebab to them anyway,” he said.

This is not the first unusual complaint Sussex Police have received.

In May, a woman called 999 over fears her neighbour had sent a ghost to haunt her house.