Sussex Police announces new Deputy Chief Constable

Sussex Police’s new Deputy Chief Constable said she is ‘delighted and humbled’ to take up the role.

Jo Shiner, who is currently an Assistant Chief Constable responsible for local policing and partnerships in Kent Police, is to become the new Deputy Chief Constable for Sussex Police.

She will replace Bernie O’Reilly, who is joining the College of Policing.

Jo said: “I am delighted and humbled to be offered the position, and I look forward to working with everyone.”

In her four years with Kent Police, Jo was responsible for the Central Operations Directorate before heading up the Local Policing Command.

She has been a tactical and strategic firearms and critical incident commander for nearly 15 years.

Chief Constable Giles York said: “Jo will be a real asset to the force, bringing with her a wealth of knowledge and experience of local policing at a time when we are strengthening our teams and transforming policing.

“She has held a wide range of operational and organisational roles, and I welcome the skills that she will bring to Sussex to ensure we are well placed to meet future policing needs.”

Jo started her policing career in Norfolk Constabulary in 1993 and during her service has held a variety of roles including local policing, CID, public protection, corporate development and specialist operations.

She is passionate about her charitable work.

A keen runner, Jo enjoys raising money for charity through sporting events, and she is currently a Trustee of Kent Search & Rescue Board and Embrace CVOC, a national charity focused on supporting child victims of crime.

