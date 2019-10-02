Sussex man who killed kittens by stamping on them is jailed

A Sussex man who killed two kittens by stamping on them and assaulted a woman has been sent to prison according to a court document

Gerard O’Connor, 42, from South Street, Eastbourne, pleaded guilty to assaulting a woman by beating her. The offence took place at Eastbourne on September 19.

He also pleaded guilty to causing unnecessary suffering to an animal by stamping on two kittens with such force that it resulted in their deaths, at Eastbourne on the same date.

He was sentenced to a total of 24 weeks in prison. Magistrates said the reason for the custodial sentence was that it was a ‘prolonged and vicious attack on the kittens and because of previous convictions’.

He was ordered to pay £389 in compensation. Magistrates issued a restraining order and banned him from keeping cats for ten years.

