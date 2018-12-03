Stolen dog reunited with owners after being found at St Leonards address

Police officers have reunited a dog with its owners after it was found in St Leonards – three-and-a-half years after being reported stolen.

Peaches, a five-year-old Jack Russell, is reported to have been stolen from Eastchurch, Kent, in April 2015 after she went missing while walking in farm land.

She was returned to her owners on November 25, 2018 after Kent Police received a report she had been located in St Leonards.

When Peaches first went missing, a man is reported to have called her owners demanding money in exchange for her safe return.

Officers conducted numerous enquiries to attempt to locate the dog, including checking CCTV and speaking with other police forces that had received reports of similar offences.

Her owners put out posters in the local area but, despite their best efforts, Peaches could not be located and the report had to be filed, pending any further information coming to light.

That happened on October 25, 2018, when her owner received a notification advising her someone had attempted to re-register her stolen dog. Officers assessed the circumstances and established that Peaches was living at an address in St Leonards. The Rural Task Force then arranged for Peaches to be collected and returned her to rightful owners on November 25.

Police say no arrests have been made and officers are conducting ongoing enquiries to establish the full circumstances.

Police Constable Nathan Southern said: “When she [Peaches] was handed over she was thrilled to be back with her family, including another dog that recognised her after all this time. This case highlights the importance of having your dog microchipped with an accredited company and keeping the details up to date. It also shows that no case is ever fully closed.”

