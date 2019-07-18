Stalker ex-partner who threatened to cut Hastings woman’s face is jailed

A man has been sent to prison for stalking his ex-partner, including threatening to cut her face and put personal photos of her on a pornographic website.

Daniel Matthews, 33, unemployed, of Eversfield Road in Eastbourne, was sentenced to 22 months in prison having admitted putting his 19-year-old ex-partner, from Hastings, in fear through stalking.

He pleaded not guilty to a charge of criminal damage, which was allowed to lie on the court file.

Detective Constable Ella Bigsby of the East Sussex Safeguarding Investigations Unit said: “This was a very concerning case in which we worked to support the victim when Matthews’ offending was reported to us.

“Matthews had previously been to prison for eight weeks, for stalking this young woman. She was clearly scared of him and on his release, although they came together for a short period, she ended the relationship for good and he would not take no for an answer. He went on to threaten her friends and went to her work place too.

“His behaviour was escalating until we intervened and arrested him in May 2019 as he was on his way to Hastings yet again.

“We will always act on reports of this kind and nobody should have suffer such experiences in silence. If you, or anyone you know, is suffering this sort of offensive and frightening behaviour, please contact us. You can do so online or by calling 101, and arrange to talk in confidence to experienced investigators.”

For further advice and sources of support, see also the Sussex Police website.