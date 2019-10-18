St Leonards woman jailed for dealing crack cocaine and heroin

A St Leonards drug dealer has been jailed after pleading guilty to possessing crack cocaine and heroin with intent to supply.

Sharon Anne Gould, unemployed, of Eversfield Place, was sentenced to 34 months in prison following an appearance at Hove Crown Court earlier this month.

The 38-year-old woman was arrested on April 30, 2019, after prevention team officers in plain clothes saw her participating in a suspected drugs deal in the Cornwallis Gardens area.

She then went to nearby Clifton Court, where police entered and found her in possession of the Class A drugs, £800 cash, scales and drugs paraphernalia.

In addition to being jailed, Gould was ordered to pay a victim surcharge and to forfeit the cash, drugs and associated items.

After the case, PC Brett White said: “We continue to tackle drug-related harm to protect vulnerable people and make our community a safer place.

“While Gould, by her own admission, was addicted to drugs at the time she committed these crimes, it did not make her immune the prosecution.

“Class A drugs destroy people’s lives and contribute heavily to acquisitive and violent crime being committed. The sentence imposed reflects the seriousness of the offences.”

Anyone seeing or suspecting drug-related offences is urged to report it to Sussex Police online or by phoning 101. Alternatively details can be passed anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.