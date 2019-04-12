St Leonards woman convicted of drug-driving

A woman from St Leonards has been convicted of drug-driving, according to police.

Cheryle Haffenden, 47, unemployed, of Blackman Avenue, St Leonards, was arrested in Saxon Street, St Leonards, on December 1, police said.

Sussex Police

She was charged with driving with 23mcg of cocaine and more than 800mcg of benzoylecgonine (the main metabolite of cocaine) per litre of blood in her system, according to police. The legal limits are 10mcg and 50mcg respectively.

At Hastings Magistrates’ Court on April 3, she was disqualified from driving for 12 months. She was also ordered to pay a £120 fine, £50 costs and a £30 victim surcharge, police said.

Almost 100 people, arrested during a Christmas crackdown on drink and drug-drivers, have now been convicted in court.

Haffenden was convicted as part of the Surrey and Sussex Police campaign, which ran from 1 December 2018 to 1 January 2019 which saw a total of 240 motorists arrested in Sussex.

Of those, 95 have since been convicted in court and a further nine have been charged. The remaining 131 have either been released under investigation or released without charge, police said.

See more:

Tributes paid to ‘lovely’ St Leonards woman after her sudden death

Driver failed to stop after colliding with cyclist in St Leonards

St Leonards double murder: police vow to improve service to victims of harassment

Award-winning bakery chain to open in Hastings