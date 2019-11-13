St Leonards teenagers arrested for hoax call claiming gun pulled at party

Sussex Police has arrested two teenage boys over a hoax 999 call.

According to police, the 14-year-olds were alleged to have called 999 and told the handler that a firearm had been produced at a party on Friday night (November 8).

Police

Police said armed officers were deployed quickly to the address in St Leonards-on-Sea, but found nothing there on arrival.

The two boys, both local, were arrested on suspicion of wasting police time and possessing cannabis with intent to supply, police said, and released on bail pending further enquiries.

Inspector Olivia Carroll, of Hastings police, said: "The 999 system exists to report incidents where there are fears for someone's safety and well-being, or a crime is in progress.

"Abusing its use not only risks blocking genuine calls needing immediate life-saving responses , but is completely anti-social and inevitably has cost implications."