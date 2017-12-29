St Leonards teenager facing custody and driving ban

A St Leonards teenager has been given a custodial sentence and is disqualified from driving after admitting a series of offences in the area.

The 17-year-old boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, admitted dangerous driving, driving other than in accordance with a licence and with no insurance in Rosemary Lane, Fairlight, on October 16.

He also admitted two counts of handling stolen goods, possessing cocaine, and breaching earlier conditional discharges.

He was given an 18-month custodial sentence and was disqualified from driving for 25 months, after pleading guilty before magistrates in Hastings. His admissions of guilt were taken into consideration when sentencing, police said.

The boy’s driving licence will not be restored to him until he has taken an extended driving test at the end of his period of disqualification.

Chief Inspector Steve Curry, Hastings and Rother district commander, said: “This individual presented a risk to public safety and was engaged in the commission of crime. He was targeted by officers and is now facing the full force of the criminal justice system.”