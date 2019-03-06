St Leonards pensioner’s handbag stolen in Hastings town centre

A pensioner’s handbag containing cash and personal letters from her late grandson was stolen from her while she was in town.

Jean O’Sullivan, 83, from St Leonards, who is almost blind, visited Lloyds Bank before going to The Card Factory at around 11am last Thursday (February 28).

She said she withdrew money from the bank and that her handbag was hanging on her shopping trolley.

Jean said she discovered her bag was gone while she was in the card shop and returned to the bank to find it without success.

She informed the bank, which cancelled her cards.

Jean said: “Everything was inside the handbag, including two letters from my grandson who recently died.

“I lost £300, as well as a book containing phone numbers and addresses.”

A Sussex Police spokesman said: “Police received a report of a theft of a woman’s handbag containing cash and personal items about 12.30pm on February 28 in Wellington Place, Hastings.

“Officers have conducted enquiries, and engaged with the informant and advised there are no further lines of enquiry at this stage.

“However, anyone with any information can report it online or call 101, quoting serial 480 of 28/02.”