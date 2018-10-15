St Leonards murder trial: Man accused of killing women appears in court

A man accused of shooting dead two women at a St Leonards home has appeared at Lewes Crown Court this morning (October 15) to face trial.

Craig Savage, 35, of no fixed abode, is facing charges of murdering Heather Whitbread, 53, and Michelle Savage, 32 at an address in Bexhill Road, St Leonards, on March 16.

At Lewes Crown Court on Monday morning, Mr Savage pleaded not guilty to two counts of murder and a charge of possessing a firearm with the intent to endanger public life.

On Monday, he admitted robbing Ryan Grave of a firearm, described in the charge as an M4 semiautomatic .22 calibre rifle, on March 16.

The trial is expected to last three weeks.

Who were the victims?

In the days after their deaths, the family of Michelle Savage and her mum Heather paid tribute to them.

In a statement, they said: “Heather and Michelle were both beautiful people that filled our family with laughter.

“They were both special, generous and kind people who loved life, but most of all their family.

“They will both be sorely missed leaving a gap that can never be filled.”

Michelle was 32 and Heather was 53.

Officers responded immediately to a report of the shooting at 7.43pm.

Firearms officers were able to lead two other women, one who was pregnant, from the house to safety and they were taken to hospital. Both were uninjured but suffering from shock.

