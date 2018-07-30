St Leonards man wanted on recall to prison

Police are looking for a St Leonards man who is wanted for recall to prison.

Sussex Police says Jake Griffin, 29, is wanted for recall to prison having breached the terms of his release licence.

Griffin, who is described as white, about 5’6”, of slim build with brown hair and three-inch scar on his face, was last seen in Brighton on July 27.

There have since been confirmed sightings of him in Hastings and St Leonards, and police say there is some information that he may have gone to Scotland, but this has not been confirmed.

He had been released from prison on July 3 part of the way through a 10-year sentence for robbery and possessing an offensive weapon, imposed at Lewes Crown Court in March 2012.

Anyone who sees Griffin or knows where he is, is asked not to approach him but to contact police via 999 or 101, or online, quoting serial 1610 of 27/07.