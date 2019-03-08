St Leonards man wanted for recall to prison

Police are looking for a man from St Leonards after a licence for his release from prison was revoked.

Gareth Edwin Cooper, 37, from St Leonards, was jailed for three years and nine months at Lewes Crown Court on July 14, 2017, following his conviction for burglary, police said.

He was released on licence from HMP Rochester on October 30, 2018, but after contravening the conditions of the licence he must now return to prison, police added.

Police said he is described as white, 6ft, well built, with cropped and thinning grey and ginger hair, brown eyes, a fair complexion and with facial hair.

Anyone seeing Cooper or knowing of his whereabouts has been asked to contact Sussex Police online or by phoning 101, quoting serial 862 of 28/02.

