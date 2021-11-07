St Leonards man robbed outside his home in ‘vicious and random attack’

Police said shortly before 3.20am on Saturday (November 6), the 52-year-old victim left his flat in De Cham Road, St Leonards, and was standing at the junction with adjacent Cloudesley Road when he was attacked by two men who grabbed and repeatedly punched him, stealing cash before making off.

The victim received hospital treatment for cuts and bruises to his face and leg.

Investigator Bernadette Peters said: “This was a vicious and random attack on a resident who was simply relaxing just outside his own home.

Police are looking for witnesses

“His assailants were both described as white, slim, aged about 18, wearing hoodies and joggers.