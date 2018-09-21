St Leonards man jailed for ‘vicious’ attack with bladed knuckle duster

A man who attacked another man in a house in St Leonards has been jailed, according to Sussex Police.

James Maloney, 26, a railway worker of Southwater Road, St Leonards, was arrested in December last year after he had entered a property in Snowdrop Rise on October 21 armed with a bladed knuckle duster and attacked one of the occupants.

His 21-year-old victim, who had been staying at the address overnight, was struck three or four times to the back of the head before falling and being stamped on by Maloney, according to police. He was taken to hospital by ambulance for treatment to his injuries.

Maloney was named as a suspect, but evaded arrest attempts and was named as wanted by police. He was eventually traced to an address in Seaside Road and arrested in the early hours of December 9, police said.

He was charged with aggravated burglary and remanded to appear at Brighton Magistrates’ Court on December 11 where he was committed for trial.

On May 29, he appeared at Lewes Crown Court where he pleaded guilty and on September 11 he was sentenced to 48 months’ imprisonment, a police spokesman said.

Detective constable Chloe Barden said: “This was a vicious assault late at night and appears to have stemmed from an argument with a third party the previous day. Maloney’s presence at the house that night was calculated to confront the victim and the attack was premeditated and violent.”

