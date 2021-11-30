St Leonards man in court charged with murder of Alexandra Morgan: Trial date set

Mark Brown, from Squirrel Close, St Leonards, did not enter a plea when he appeared at a hearing at Lewes Crown Court today (November 30).

He was remanded in custody and is next expected to appear in court in February next year. A provisional trial date was set for May 9.

Photographs showed him arriving at Lewes Crown Court this morning, wearing a green and yellow prison boiler suit. He was wearing handcuffs, and was led out of the Serco prison van by two officers.

Mr Brown was charged with Alexandra’s murder shortly before midnight on Sunday (November 28) three days after being arrested in connection with her disappearance.

Alexandra, from Sissinghurst, Kent was last seen at a petrol station near Cranbrook at 7.20am on Sunday 14 November. She has not been in contact with her family since.

An investigation by officers from the Kent and Essex Serious Crime Directorate resulted in a murder investigation being launched. Police said enquiries to locate Alexandra’s body remain ongoing with searches continuing in several locations.

A 53-year-old man from Hastings who was arrested in connection with the case on Friday (November 26) has been released without charge.

Alexandra Morgan, a mother of two children, was last seen at 7.20am on Sunday 14 November 2021 at a petrol station near Cranbrook.

A photo of her car with the registration number MF55 YHM has also been issued by officers as part of their enquiries.