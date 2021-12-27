St Leonards man attacked and robbed in own home

Just after midnight on Tuesday, December 21, the three men men forced their way into the house in Beachy Head View, St Leonards, off Battle Road, punching the 44-year-old resident and tying him up.

Police said they searched the address and took some of the man’s personal property, leaving him with a broken rib and severe bruising.

The suspects are described as of Mediterranean appearance, and spoke in a foreign language to each other.

Police