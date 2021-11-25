St Leonards man arrested on suspicion of murder by detectives searching for missing mother Alexandra Morgan

The 40-year-old man was arrested today (Thursday, November 25) by detectives searching for Alexandra Morgan, who has been missing for 11 days and was last seen heading towards the Hastings area. Officers are carrying out searches in the St Leonards and Hastings area, as well as near the village of Westfield, six miles north of Hastings, and also areas around Rock Lane, near Three Oaks.

Detectives said her disappearance is “now being treated as suspicious and a potential murder”. They said residents can expect to see a heightened police presence in the area as enquiries continue.

Alexandra, the mother of two young children, was last seen at a petrol station near Cranbrook, Kent, at 7.20am on Sunday 14 November. Police have issued a CCTV image of her stopping to buy fuel in her white Mini Cooper at the petrol station. They have been able to establish Alexandra’s Mini - registration number MF55 YHM - made journeys between her home in Sissinghurst, Kent, towards the Hastings area on November 14 and 15.

Her disappearance is being investigated by the Kent and Essex Serious Crime Directorate. Sussex Police officers have been helping with the searches.

Detective Chief Inspector Neil Kimber, leading the hunt, said: “It is completely out of character for Alexandra not to contact her family and we are now treating this case as a potential murder. While we continue our investigation, I would urge anyone who may have seen Alexandra or her white Mini Cooper with a black roof to contact us. If you think you may have seen Alexandra or something suspicious but are not sure, please do not hesitate to call and let us know.” Alexandra is described as around 5ft 6in tall, with a slim build and brown shoulder-length hair. She was last seen wearing a green, quilted, knee-length coat, a black top and ripped blue jeans. She was also wearing knee-high black boots and a silver necklace.

Detectives said anybody who sees Alexandra or her car should contact Kent Police on 101, quoting reference number 18-0280. If they have other information, CCTV or dashcam footage that may be able to assist officers, they should upload it to the Major Incident Public Portal. They can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

