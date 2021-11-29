St Leonards man appears in court charged with murder of missing mother Alexandra Morgan

Mark Brown, from Squirrel Close, St Leonards, was charged shortly before midnight yesterday (Sunday, November 28).

He appeared at Medway Magistrates’ Court in Kent today. He was remanded in custody for a hearing at Lewes Crown Court tomorrow (November 30).

Alexandra, from Sissinghurst, Kent was last seen at a petrol station near Cranbrook at 7.20am on Sunday 14 November. She has not been in contact with her family since.

Alexandra Morgan, a mother of two children, was last seen at 7.20am on Sunday 14 November 2021 at a petrol station near Cranbrook.

An investigation by officers from the Kent and Essex Serious Crime Directorate resulted in a murder investigation being launched. Mr Brown was arrested in connection with her disappearance on Thursday (November 25).

Police said enquiries to locate Alexandra’s body remain ongoing with searches continuing in several locations.