St Leonards man appears in court charged with Hastings assault

A man is due to appear in court later this month charged with attempted robbery and causing grievous bodily harm.

Police said James Robus, 30, of Warrior Gardens, St Leonards, was arrested on Monday (December 30) before being charged.

Sussex Police said the charges relate to an incident that occurred around 9.30pm on Friday (December 27) in which a woman was attacked while sitting on a bench on the West Hill.

Police said she suffered serious facial injuries and bruising, but is now recovering.

Mr Robus appeared at Brighton Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday (December 31).

A police spokesman said he was remanded in custody, with a bail hearing scheduled for today (Thursday, January 2).

A trial date has been set for January 28, 2020.