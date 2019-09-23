St Leonards man, 91, charged following Extinction Rebellion protest in Dover

A 91-year-old man from St Leonards is one of a number of people from 1066 Country to be charged with public order offences following a pre-planned Extinction Rebellion protest in Dover.

John Lynes, of Magdalen Road, was part of the demonstration last month and is one of eight people in total charged following the event, which was held on Saturday (September 21) on a London-bound stretch of Townwall Street in Dover.

He was charged with failing to comply with a condition imposed by a senior police officer, in accordance with Section 14 of the Public Order Act 1986.

Ten people were arrested on suspicion of public order offences, police said.

As well as Lynes, Kent Police added the following people from 1066 Country were also charged with failing to comply with a condition imposed by a senior police officer, in accordance with Section 14 of the Public Order Act 1986, namely Jessica Luby, 38, of Lower Park Road, Hastings, Tobias Jackson, 48, of Victoria Avenue, Hastings, and Ursula Pethick, 83, of Langham Road, Robertsbridge.

Police said the other three - Ronald West, aged 67, of South Way, Lewes, Luke Mallett, aged 22, of Sturry Road, Canterbury, and Bethany Nelson, aged 24, of Lancaster Road, St Albans - were charged with the same offence.

John Halladay, aged 61, of St Augustines Road, Canterbury, was charged with being an organiser of a public assembly and failing to comply with a condition imposed by a senior police officer in accordance with section 14 of the Public Order Act 1986, police said.

They are all bailed to appear before Folkestone Magistrates’ Court on October 23.

Two men, aged 65 and 67, were also cautioned for public order offences.