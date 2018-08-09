St Leonards landlord fined £2,000

A St Leonards landlord has been fined £2,000 for failing to comply with an improvement notice, according to Hastings Borough Council.

Marilyn Antrobus, the landlord of flat 3, 23 Pevensey Road, St Leonards, had pleaded not guilty but failed to attend court.

The council said, in her absence, she was found guilty and lost her case against the council.

A council spokesman said Ms Antrobus was fined £2,000 and ordered to pay a £120 victim surcharge and more than £700 costs.

Under the Housing Act, the fine for non-compliance is unlimited, the council said.

Lead councillor for housing, Andy Batsford said, “We will pursue landlords who ignore improvement notices; we want decent housing for all.

“I am pleased with this result; unfortunately, it’s always the bad landlords who make the news.

“The majority of our landlords provide good quality housing.”