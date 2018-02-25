‘Serious concern’ for missing man from St Leonards-on-Sea

Sussex Police have issued an urgent appeal for people to look out for Paul Dean who went missing from his home in St Leonards-on-Sea this morning.

Paul, 44, left his home in Battle Road around 9.45am, driving a black Vauxhall Insignia, registration number AK11 HKW, according to police.

A police spokesman said: “There are serious concerns for his welfare and the public are asked to look out for him or his car, which may be parked up at a remote location such as a park, in the countryside or the coast.

“He is white, 6ft tall, of large build, with short dark blond hair. He has lots of tattoos on his hands, arms and legs.

“When last seen he was wearing a black hooded top with a white motif on the chest, smart blue denim jeans and blue Nike trainers.

“If you see him or his car, please dial 999 immediately quoting serial 380 of 25/02.”