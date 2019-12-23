Serial cat killings: Man named and charged in connection with Sussex deaths

A man has been named and charged in connection with serial cat killings in Sussex.

According to Sussex Police, a man will appear in court next month charged in connection with Operation Diverge, the investigation into a number of cat deaths in the city of Brighton and Hove.

CPS has authorised the charge of Steve Bouquet, 52, a security guard, from the London Road area of Brighton. On Sunday, December 22, he was charged with 16 counts of criminal damage, police said.

This related to the wounding and killing of cats in the city between October 2, 2018 and June 1, 2019. He has also been charged with possessing a knife blade or sharp pointed article in a public place on June 2, 2019.

He has been bailed to attend Brighton Magistrates Court on Thursday 23 January 2020, police added.