Seaford teen missing since Monday

Police and family are increasingly concerned for the welfare of 14-year-old Liam Parsons, who has not been seen since Monday afternoon (March 5).

Liam is thought to be in the Hastings area but also has connections in Crowborough and Eastbourne.

Liam Parsons. Picture courtesy of Sussex Police SUS-190903-091350001

He is white, 5ft 10ins tall, slim, with dark hair.

Police said he wears glasses and was last known to be wearing a grey Nike puffa jacket and grey Nike 95 trainers.

If anyone sees Liam, or if they know where he is seen contact the police on 101 or online, and quote serial 1209 of 04/03.