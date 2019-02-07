Rye resident’s shock after finding drug paraphernalia dumped on roadside

A Rye resident has spoken of his shock and disappointment after finding dumped rubbish containing drug paraphernalia.

The resident, who does not wish to be named, said he discovered the fly-tipped bags which contained marijuana plants and associated paraphernalia, in Udimore Road last Thursday (January 31).

The Rye resident said he was disappointed to find the fly-tipping

He told the Observer: “I noticed this big collection of black plastic bags dumped on the roadside. I went to have an explore to see what was there. There was marijuana plants and associated paraphernalia, pharmaceutical gloves and scissors.

“I was shocked – it is alarming to think that this is going on of that scale in our community.”

The 47-year-old said he phoned the police straight away but he was ‘disappointed by the lack of response’. “They weren’t interested,” he said.

“I followed it up a couple of days ago and was told it had been passed to the council, but I haven’t heard anything.

Rubbish containing drug paraphernalia found by the Udimore resident

“I saw it all for what it was, a large scale production of a class B drug that had been disposed of.

“It is disappointing that the police are so flat out that they can’t even send someone out to look at it.”

Scissors and pharmaceutical gloves were among the rubbish

The resident, who has lived in the village for three years, said the fly-tipping was still there.

“It has been there for over a week,” he said, adding: “It is unsightly and unsanitary and it is an eyesore blighting an Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty and the pharmaceutical gloves pose threat to wildlife.”

The resident said he had seen an increase in fly-tipping in the area which was ‘sad’.

He said he is happy to help move the waste and has offered to do this to the council.

A Sussex Police spokesman confirmed the fly-tipping had been passed onto the council ‘as it was not a police matter’.

They said: “Police received a report of fly tipping in Sowdens, Udimore near Rye at 3.09pm on Thursday, January 31.

“The informant was advised this was not a police matter and it has been passed onto the relevant council.”

A Rother District Council spokesman said: “Fly-tipping is a blight on the local environment and we’d urge anyone who is aware of any incidents to contact us directly so further enquiries can be made.

“Fly-tipping carries a maximum penalty of five years’ imprisonment or an unlimited fine. We examine any material dumped for evidence which might support a prosecution and we don’t hesitate to take action in the courts when we have sufficient evidence to support a case.

“Householders and businesses also have a legal duty to only dispose of their waste to a licensed waste carrier.

“Once we know the precise location of this incident in Udimore, we will be making further enquiries and will take any appropriate action.”