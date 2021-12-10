Rye playground equipment destroyed in ‘deliberate’ fire
Police are appealing for witnesses after playground equipment in a park in Rye was destroyed by a fire.
Friday, 10th December 2021, 10:33 am
A climbing wall and rubber mat were destroyed in what is believed to be a deliberate act.
Police said officers were made aware of a fire off Main Street, Rye, shortly before 1pm on October 16 and responded to support the fire service.
Sergeant Matt Chapman said: “This was a senseless act of vandalism to a much-loved and sentimental piece of play equipment in a public park.
“We are appealing for anybody who witnessed anything suspicious around that time, or has any information which could help with our investigation, to contact us online or by calling 101, quoting serial 582 or 16/10.”