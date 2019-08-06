Rye man sentenced for stalking woman and threatening man in a local pub

A local man who stalked a woman, entering her garden shed, also admitted to threatening a man in a local pub according to a court document.

Stuart Chapman, 50, of Udimore Road, Rye, pleaded guilty to pursuing a course of conduct which amounted to the stalking of a woman by sending her numerous unwanted messages, attending locations where he knew she would be, driving by her home address, attending her home address and entering a shed and leaving messages on her vehicle. The offence took place at Pett on February 16.

He also pleaded guilty to using threatening behaviour at the Royal Oak pub, Pett, on February 15.

In addition he indicated a plea of guilty to being in possession of a lock-knife in a public place at Eastbourne, on March 16.

The court made a community order with a requirement of 300 hours of unpaid work and ordered him to pay £1,100 in compensation. Magistrates also issued a restraining order.

