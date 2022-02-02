Rye man convicted for making racial remarks over amateur radio networks

John Saxby, 61, of Rye Harbour Road, was convicted of a charge of committing racially aggravated harassment without violence when he appeared at Hastings Magistrates Court on Wednesday, January 19.

Police said he received a restraining order, a community order, an unpaid work requirement of 80 hours and fines totalling £180.

Sacles of Justice SUS-220131-140834001

The CB and amateur radio frequencies are most commonly used on ships, lorries and people engaging in two-way radio conversations.

The court heard between March and June 2021, Saxby made a number of racial remarks over the radio networks.

Police said one victim in particular was targeted by Saxby who made racial comments and remarks about his disabilities over the course of several months.

PC Ryan Welby, of Hastings CID, said: “Racism has no place in our society. This conviction shows the public that even those who choose to abuse others from behind closed doors will be discovered.