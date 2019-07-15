Rye crime breakdown for May 2019, revealed by police
The breakdown of reported crime on Rye streets in a single month has been revealed by police.
Monday 15 July 2019 09:29
The data is based on the latest available information from police.uk which tracks reports of crime in May 2019, the latest crime figures available. There were a total of 26 reports of crime in Rye in May. All pictures are by Google Maps and are for illustrative purposes only. See also:
The 13 worst streets for anti-social behaviour in Hastings town centre in May 2019, revealed by police.
On or near Ferry Road, 1 report of anti-social behaviour. 2 reports of shoplifting. 1 report of a violent or sexual offence (classified by police as common assaults, grievous bodily harm and sexual offences).
Other 3rd Party
On or near Udimore Road. 1 report of anti-social behaviour. 1 report of a violent or sexual offence. 1 report of burglary.
Other 3rd Party
On or near Cinque Ports Street, 1 report of a violent or sexual offence (classified by police as common assaults, grievous bodily harm and sexual offences) . 1 report of anti-social behaviour.
Other 3rd Party
On or near Winchelsea Road, 1 report of vehicle crime. 1 report of a public order offence.
Other 3rd Party
View more