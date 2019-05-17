Rother B&Bs targeted by woman who leaves without paying

Police are issuing a warning after several B&Bs in Rother were targeted by a lone woman guest who left without paying.
Officers said B&Bs in Rother and Kent had been targeted by the woman.
Rother Police described her in a tweet as aged 30 to 40, with mid length blonde/light brown hair and around 5ft 4ins.
She has a ‘distinctive gap’ in her front teeth, according to police.
Police appealed for anyone with information to report it online.
SEE MORE: Bexhill elderly women injured in collision with drug-driver
Wet and unsettled weekend ahead in Hastings and Rother
Director of world-renowned Rye pottery business dies