Robbery suspect found hiding under a bed in Hastings hotel

A man who bragged about robbing a shop was caught by police hiding under a bed in a Hastings hotel.

Police were called to the Co-Op in Beatty Road, Eastbourne, after a man entered the store and demanded cash shortly before 11pm on Friday, April 19.

The suspect made off from the scene having stolen a small quantity of cash, police said, and forensics officers attended the scene within an hour.

While at the scene, a woman contacted police and reported being in nearby Pevensey Road when she was approached by an unknown man who claimed he had just committed a robbery.

Within hours, a witness appeal with CCTV images was circulated on social media, which led to a further call from a member of the public who identified Terry Harris as the suspect. This caller also claimed he had boasted about the incident.

A few days later, police received a further call from Crimestoppers, reporting that Harris was at the Premier Inn in John Macadam Way.

Officers attended and Harris was found hiding under a bed in one of the rooms, according to Sussex Police.

The 32-year-old painter, of no fixed address, was arrested and charged with robbery.

He was remanded in custody and appeared before Lewes Crown Court on Friday, July 26, where he pleaded guilty to robbery.

He was sentenced to a total of six years’ imprisonment and ordered to pay a £170 victim surcharge.