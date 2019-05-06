Revellers turned away from illegal rave in Hastings by police

Revellers looking to party at an illegal rave in Hastings this afternoon have been turned away by police.

A spokesman for Hastings Police said on Twitter that officers had been turning people away from the rave at East Hill.

They access to the area had also been closed off to prevent any others attending.

They added: “First deployment of the day is to support Bronze CI Glenton in talking to the organiser of a rave on East Hill with Sgt Theelke who is part of the evidence gathering team. If you are planning on attending don’t, you will be stopped.”

Revellers have been turned away from the rave in Hastings by police. Picture: Hastings Police