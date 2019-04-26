Reports of seagulls being shot in Hastings

Residents have raised the alarm over reports of seagulls in the West Hill area being shot with a high powered air rifle.

The issue was raised by a Castle Hill resident this morning on the Nextdoor social media site in Hastings.

She posted: “Someone on the West Hill is shooting seagulls and they are landing dead in the area, which is criminal and very distressing.

Another West Hill resident reacted “This is dreadful. How dare they!”

A Clive Vale resident added: “This is a terrible thing to do. The RSPB should be informed.”

All species of gull are protected under the Wildlife and Countryside Act 1981.

This makes it a criminal offence to intentionally injure or kill any gull or damage or destroy an active nest or its contents.

