Remains of dead dog found in Hastings

Officers investigating an alleged theft of five dogs in the West Midlands are making enquiries to ascertain if remains of a dog discovered in Hastings are linked to their investigation.

A search for five dogs – three male pugs, a male French bulldog and a female Jack Russell terrier cross – all from the Birmingham area, was launched on June 23 after the pets went missing while allegedly in the care of a dog sitter.

A spokesman for West Midlands Police said: “Investigating officers are aware of the discovery of the remains of a dog in Hastings and are making enquiries to ascertain whether its linked to the matter in the West Midlands.”

After reports circulated that the owners had been told their dogs were dead, the force issued a statement saying this was not true.

West Midlands Police added: “Inquiries into the circumstances surrounding the disappearance of a number of dogs that allegedly went missing under the care of a Birmingham-based sitter are continuing.

“To date, none of the pets have been found and we are still investigating this case as an alleged theft.

“Contrary to reports in the media today, owners have not been contacted by police to say that the dogs have died.

“West Midlands Police has been in contact with the Lost Dogs charity, which has issued a number of appeals on our behalf.

“Speculation about what has happened to the animals is unhelpful and may hinder the investigation.”

Anyone with information who has not yet spoken to officers should contact West Midlands Police by calling 101, quoting reference 1100 and 1106 of 26/06/19.

