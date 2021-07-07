Reece Ripley, 21, unemployed, of no fixed address, was riding a green Kawasaki eastbound along De La Warr Parade when he clipped the front wheel of a bicycle being pushed across the road, police said.

This caused Ripley to fall from his vehicle, according to police, which continued across the road and into the path of another cyclist travelling in the opposite direction.

The 50-year-old victim suffered serious injuries which required emergency surgery, and he is still recovering from these injuries, police said.

Reece Ripley (inset) has been jailed after seriously injuring a cyclist in a crash in Bexhill SUS-210707-144145001

Following the incident, which happened just after 10am on June 1, Ripley made off from the scene and later returned on a bicycle, believed to be provided by an associate, a police spokesman said.

He was pursued by a police officer, who borrowed a bicycle from a member of the public, and was then arrested.

Ripley appeared in custody at Brighton Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, June 3, charged with causing serious injury by dangerous driving, causing serious injury by driving whilst disqualified, and driving with no insurance.

He pleaded guilty to all offences, police said, and was remanded in custody to appear at Lewes Crown Court for sentencing.

Reece Ripley. Picture: Sussex Police SUS-210707-144223001

On July 1, he was sentenced to a total of three years’ imprisonment and disqualified from driving for three years.

Detective Inspector Sue Neilson, of the Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said: “Witnesses described Ripley travelling far in excess of the 30mph speed limit when this incident occurred. He then made off from the scene and took no responsibility for his actions, which seriously injured an innocent member of the public.

“We welcome careful and considerate driving and riding in Sussex, but there is no place for driving or riding which is antisocial or dangerous. As demonstrated here, this selfish behaviour can result in serious injuries or death, and it will not be tolerated on our roads.”