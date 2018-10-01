Police warning after door knockers ‘beg for money’ in Fairlight

Police have warned residents in Fairlight to be mindful when answering the door after receiving reports of door knockers begging for money.

In a post on its Facebook page, Rother Police said: “We have had a number of reports of two males and a female door knocking in the area of Fairlight – all are using various excuses to beg for money.

“Please be mindful when answering the door and if in doubt keep them out.

“Please report any incidents such as this on 101.”

