Police 'very concerned' for missing St Leonards teenager

Sussex Police is 'very concerned' for the well-being of missing teenager Elliott Ben-Sellem from St Leonards.

Elliot, 16, was last seen on Saturday (January 19), according to police.

Elliott Ben-Sellem. Picture provided by Sussex Police

A police spokesman said: "He is 6' 1", of slim build, with dark brown short hair. It is not known what he was wearing when he went missing.

"He frequents the Brighton and Hove areas, but it is possible that he has now gone out of Sussex."

Anyone with any information on where Elliot may be or who may have seen him since he went missing, is asked to report it online or call 101 quoting reference of 45 of 21/01.