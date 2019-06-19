Police seize dozens of cannabis plants in Hastings drugs raid

Dozens of cannabis plants were seized from a property in Hastings yesterday (Tuesday, June 18).

Officers from the Hastings Prevention Team executed a drugs warrant at a flat in Queens Road, according to a Sussex Police spokesman.

The spokesman said some 70 cannabis plants in early stages of growth were found and seized.

Nobody was present at the address and enquiries continue, police added.

READ MORE:

• Hastings lit up by night of lightning strikes: your pictures

• St Leonards Academy air ambulance: student, 14, recovering after fall at school

• Valuable silver worth £50,000 stolen in Hastings burglary