Police seek witnesses to armed incident in Hastings

Police are appealing for witnesses following an incident in which a man armed with what appeared to be a shotgun pointed it at another man inside a house and made threats.

The suspect made off in a white Mercedes-Benz C class car, driven by another man. No one was injured as a result of this incident and it is believed that all parties involved are known to each other.

The incident happened in Old London Road at 4.40pm on Monday, April 23.

The car was later found abandoned at the junction of Parker Road and Fellows Road. It has been now been recovered.

Police are seeking a man described as black, 6’1”, early 30s, of stocky build and with a shaved head in connection with this incident. A second man is also sought and is described as being of similar appearance but of thinner build and slightly taller.

Anyone who saw anything of the incident or the car being left, or who may have other relevant information, is asked to contact police online or phone 101, quoting serial 991 of 23/04.